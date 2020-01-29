RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,161 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 923,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

