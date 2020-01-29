RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $9,389.62

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $186,663.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $9,389.62 or 1.00145493 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

