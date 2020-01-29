RTL Group’s (RTL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

RTL Group (EBR:RTL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.40 ($58.60).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a one year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

