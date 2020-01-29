Ruff (RUFF) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $1.06 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

