Rupiah Token (IDRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,339.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $94,967.00 and approximately $22,339.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.21 or 0.05593265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.