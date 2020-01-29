Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

RUSHB traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

