Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

1/17/2020 – Rush Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

12/25/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

12/24/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

RUSHA opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Rush Enterprises Inc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.