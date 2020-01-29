Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYAAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair stock opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,557,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryanair by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.