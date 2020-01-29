Ryo Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,284.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $373,284.00 and $773.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,362.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.01885151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.04094960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00644115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00131542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00748979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009633 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00675124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,567,712 coins and its circulating supply is 17,450,400 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

