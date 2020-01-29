S & T Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

S & T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. S & T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S & T Bancorp to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

STBA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 151,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

