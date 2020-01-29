Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 26,458 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,314. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.08 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average is $307.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

