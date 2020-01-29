Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,893 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

ABT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.11. 126,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

