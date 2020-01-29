Sai Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Sai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.24 or 0.05603664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033508 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

