salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 669,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $108,941,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 193.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

