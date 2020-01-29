SaluS Price Reaches $3.96 on Major Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $14,086.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00042386 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047171 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069172 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.91 or 1.00554788 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000743 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.