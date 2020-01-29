Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of SSNLF stock remained flat at $$2,209.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,209.87. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

