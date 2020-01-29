Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -2.00

Media coverage about Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sandstorm Gold earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.96. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.89.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$23.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,814 shares in the company, valued at C$5,315,888.80.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

