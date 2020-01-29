Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

