Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,695,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,102. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

