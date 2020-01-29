SAP (NYSE:SAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. SAP updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 231,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

