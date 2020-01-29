Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 4,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,208. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sapiens International by 418.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 73.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,137,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

