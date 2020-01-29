Sappi (SPPJY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sappi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPPJY opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Sappi has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPPJY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

