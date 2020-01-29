Sarah MacAulay Buys 100,000 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($135,490.66).

LON:MATE traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.50 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,573 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.26. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.10 ($1.36).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

