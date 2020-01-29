Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

BFS stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

