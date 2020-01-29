SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SBHGF opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. SBI has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

