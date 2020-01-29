ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 94,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,516. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ScanSource by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ScanSource by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

