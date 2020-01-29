Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.04 on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. 33,322,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $323.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

