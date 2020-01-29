Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.35 EPS.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.73.

In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

