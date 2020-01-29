Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 76,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,332. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.73.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

