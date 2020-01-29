Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 12.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.