Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 70,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,644. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

