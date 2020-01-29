Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.56% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.