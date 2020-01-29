Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Largest Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.4% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 91,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

