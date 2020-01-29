Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 229,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,551. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

