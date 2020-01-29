Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 163,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

