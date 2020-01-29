Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 3,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,713. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

