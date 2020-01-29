Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Cut by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,842 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.53. 30,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

