Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

