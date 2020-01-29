Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Cap Achieves $192,920.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 7% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $192,920.00 and approximately $20,202.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

