Scotiabank Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$126.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$123.15.

CNR traded up C$2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$125.59. 1,017,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.54 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.43.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

