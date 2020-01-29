Scott D. Grinis Sells 15,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ENV stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.44. 239,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

