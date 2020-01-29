Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

SMG traded up $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,634. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.52.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

