Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.282-3.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.52.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

