Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.52.

SMG stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

