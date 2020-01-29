SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of WORX stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

