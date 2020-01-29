Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,287.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,870 shares of company stock worth $28,688,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

