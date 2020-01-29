Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Secureworks stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 143,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Secureworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Secureworks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Secureworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Secureworks by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.