Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) to Issue GBX 1.45 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON STS traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 209 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

