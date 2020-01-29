SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $67.14.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.