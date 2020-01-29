SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in SEI Investments by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

